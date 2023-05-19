Ed Sheeran, Adele named UK's wealthiest people under 35 in new list

Ed Shreen, Harry Styles, and Adele have been named as the UK's wealthiest people under the age of 35. The three musicians feature in the 2023 Sunday Times 35 under 35 Rich List. All three musicians were listed as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US.



Both Sheeran and Adele fetaure in the top 10 list. Sheeran is in seventh place with an estimated wealth of £300 million. His latest album- the sixth studio album of the artist- became the UK's fastest-selling album of 2023 a few weeks back. The singer is 32 years old.

At 35, Adele was placed in ninth place with her wealth estimated as £165 million.



Earlier this year the singer announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency in Nevada, which had previously run from November 2022 to March 2023.



New dates of the high-budget show are due to take place at the Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino from June 16 until November 4 2023.



Meanwhile, Styles features on the Sunday Times list in the 13th position with a wealth estimated at £150 million. The 29-year-old singer has seen a run of success in the US with sold-out tour dates across the country, including major venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.



Two of Styles’ former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, 29, and Louis Tomlinson, 31, also made the 35 under 35 Rich List.

The pair were joint 29th on the list, both with wealth estimated at £54 million.



Fellow pop superstar Dua Lipa, 27, claimed the number 21 spot on the list with an estimated wealth of £75 million compiled through music, modeling, and podcasting.