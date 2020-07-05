Earl Cameron, British film pioneer dies at the age of 102

Earl Cameron, one of the first black stars to break colour bar in the British film industry in the 1950s, has died at the age of 102. The actor died on Friday at his home in Warwickshire, England.



Cameron appeared in the 1951 hit 'Pool of London', which is Britain's first major film to feature an interracial relationship. He had a minor role in the 1965 James Bond film 'Thunderball' and appeared in Sidney Poitier's 1973 movie 'A Warm December'



Earl who arrived in Britain in 1939 and started working as a stage actor in London's West End, "It was only later, looking back, that it occurred to me what I was," he said earlier in an interview.



Queen Elizabeth II named him Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2009 for his contributions to British entertainment.



In the 1960's he was a regular British television star and became popular in 'Dr Who' series.