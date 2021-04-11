Dwayne Johnson for the President? 'The Rock' responds

Dwayne Johnson is not 'not' in favour of imagining himself as a future President and should he actually run for president, he might be able to cook up enough support.

A poll conducted this week by Piplsay reported that 46 percent of those surveyed would support Dwayne Johnson in a bid for the presidency. The poll also found that 29 percent would support both Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, who recently floated a possible run for governor of Texas.



Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed American man on Instagram after backing Joe Biden

The Jumanji star responded to the poll on Friday, writing on social media, "Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve the people."





Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸 https://t.co/6Xd9ADzqX7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 9, 2021 ×

Johnson has been discussing a presidential run for several years now, and his new NBC sitcom Young Rock partially takes place in 2032 amid his campaign for office.



"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," the actor told USA Today in February. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."



Dwayne Johnson reveals his 'very strict' diet as he trains for new film



In the meantime, Johnson is currently filming the DC movie Black Adam, set for release in July 2022.