Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed American man on Instagram after backing Joe Biden

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson achieved a new milestone recently. The wrestler turned actor became the first American man to cross 200 million followers on Instagram.



The Rock is celebrating his new milestone just days after he backed the 2020 US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election.

In pics: Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden: Which celebrity is backing whom in the US presidential elections

To express his happiness, the actor shared a video on his Instagram. "The lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this takeaway and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy'', he captioned the post.



"The life lesson I want to share with you guys is to always speak your truth," Johnson said in the post.", the 48-year-old star said in the video.



Now, he is the only American man in the world to achieve this feat and sits at the third position overall, after Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo who has 238 million followers and pop star Ariana Grande with 203 million. Earlier this year, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid actor in the world.