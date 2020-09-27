Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden-Kamala Harris in 2020 elections: Best choice to lead our country

Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden-Kamala Harris in 2020 elections Photograph:( Twitter )
The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for November 3. It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.
On Sunday, Dwayne Johnson revealed his choice in 2020 presidential election. Taking to his twitter handle, The Rock confirmed that he will be endorsing former Vice President/President contende for 2020 elections Joe Biden and Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Dwayne shared a video of himself as he wrote, ''As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.''
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv
The video includes a conversation between three of them, where the wrestler turned actor said he had never made a public presidential endorsement before.
''I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,'' Johnson said, by backing his Biden-Harris ticket.
