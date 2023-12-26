Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s film crosses Rs 2 billion at the global box office

SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has earned over Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) worldwide. The film has marked its entry in the top-grossers’ club of 2023.



Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has significantly made its mark ever since it was released. With its heartwarming story, the film is winning the hearts of the family audience and has impressed cinegoers of all age groups. This film has also been receiving love from the NRI audience as its very relatable to them. After leaving its mark on the audience's mind, the film made its presence at the box office by entering the Rs 100 crore club (Rs 1 billion) in India in just 4 days. Now, adding yet another feather to its glory, the film has crossed the collection of 250 crore (Rs 2 billion).



Dunki is the third consecutive film for Shah Rukh Khan to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. It is also SRK's 10th film to enter the 100-crore club.



Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.