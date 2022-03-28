'Dune' kick-starts its winning run at Oscars 2022

After receiving accolades at different film festivals, 'Dune' is now winning big at the 94th Academy Awards.



Denis Villeneuve's directorial has just bagged four awards at the Oscars, which are currently being held at the Dolby Theatre.



Before the broadcast of the main ceremony, the Academy took to its official Twitter handle and announced that Dune has won the awards in 'Best Film Editing', 'Best Score', 'Best Sound', and 'Best Production Design' so far.



'Dune' earned 10 nominations at the Oscars 2022. Now it remains to be seen whether the sci-fi film will take home more golden trophies or not.



For the unversed, 'Dune' is adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic novel 'Dune'. It stars Timothee Chalamat and Jessica Ferguson in the lead roles.