Duke's back? Regé-Jean Page is in talks to return in the third season of 'Bridgerton'

The Duke is back in the ton! After a no-show in the second season of 'Bridgerton', it has been reported that actor Regé-Jean Page might just be returning to the popular series in the third season as Duke of Hastings. Regé-Jean Page was the leader of the first season of 'Bridgerton' and had attained superstardom playing the Duke who marries the Daphne Bridgerton in the first season, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

In the second season, the story focussed on the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony and his love story with Kate Sharma. While Phoebe Dynevor did appear in the second season, Regé-Jean Page had opted out much to the dismay of his fans.



Now, as the third season has been announced by Netflix, reports state that the actor is in talks with the makers to return to play the much-loved character. '



Page himself had declined to be a part of the second season. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told Variety on why he left. “(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."



The actor, though, always kept the scope for a cameo in future seasons. According to a report in the Sun, the British actor is in talks to return to Bridgerton. A source states, "Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses. Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space."



One thing, though is clear. If Page does return, his character would not be in focus but only in a supporting role as the third season will focus on Colin and Penelope's love story. Meanwhile, Season 2 leads, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have confirmed their presence in the new season.