'Drishyam 2' trailer: Ajay Devgn and his family are still troubled by the past

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's most awaited project, 'Drishyam 2,' was unveiled today on social media. The film is a sequel to the highly successful thriller, and the story picks up from where the first one left off.



The trailer takes us into the lives of Vijay and his family, who are still hiding the big secret with them as IG Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, continues to find out what happened to her son Sam.



The trailer opens up with a shot from the first film showing Ajay coming out from the under-construction police station, after hiding the dead body of Sam. In the next shot, we see Vijay being questioned by the new officer in town, played by Akshaye Khanna.



The almost three-minute teaser has a lot of gripping and thrilling plot twists that will surely take fans' excitement to a notch level.



The sequel also brings back some key characters from the first film.



View the trailer here.

Soon after the trailer was made public, netizens were quick to react and express their excitement. Some hailed Ajay and Akshay Khanna's face-off, while others were busy guessing whether Vijay would confess his crime this time or will come out clean, again.



Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.



The Hindi version is a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring South Indian star Mohanlal as the lead.



On the work front, Devgn is currently gearing up for his next release, 'Thank God', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has "Maidaan" and "Bholaa" in his bag.