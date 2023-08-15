Drake requests fans to not toss bras on stage as his son Adonis attends his LA concert

Drake had a unique request for his fans who attended the Los Angeles concert. The special request for the fans was made as Adonis Graham, Drake's five-year-old son attended his father's concert for the first time. To make sure his Los Angeles show on Saturday stayed innocent enough for the child, the rapper playfully said on stage at the Kia Forum, “Y’all keep your bras on.” In a video that a fan posted on social media, the recording artist born Aubrey Drake Graham told the crowd, “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time.” “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers once they heard Adonis was in the crowd. “Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.” Drake's request comes a day after a fan flung a bra on stage as the Jonas Brothers were performing. It’s not the first time that Drake has talked about lingerie on stage during his It's All a Blur Tour.

On the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Toronto artist joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bras on stage.



"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight," the rapper continued.



Undergarments getting tossed on stage it seems is a common feature in Drake concerts.



At the LA concert on Saturday, it seems fans paid heed to Drake's request of keeping it 'PG,' as Drizzy requested on Saturday. After the show, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Adonis’s Big Day Out,” featuring sweet shots of the father-son-duo backstage.



