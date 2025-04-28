Advertisment
Don't Watch Alone! These Found Footage Films Feel Too Real

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Entertainment: The Blair Witch Project, an American film, is renowned for its raw found-footage style, depicting three film students who vanish in a forest, enhancing its eerie aura.

Authored by: WION Web Team
The Blair Witch Project
1/6

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project is a B-horror, found-footage horror American film. It was directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. Its story revolves around three film students who vanish after travelling into a forest. It is known for its raw style and eerie wood cinematography.

Lake Mungo
2/6

Lake Mungo (2008)

Lake Mungo is a 2008 Australian mysterious horror film. It was written and directed by Joel Anderson. Its story is about a girl who is found drowned in a lake, and later she feels some strange things. It is a slow, documentary-style film.

Noroi: The Curse
3/6

Noroi: The Curse (2005)

Noroi: The Curse is a 2005 Japanese mystery horror film. It was directed by Kōji Shiraishi. Its story is about a paranormal journalist, Kobayashi goes missing. It is filled with layers of supernatural lore.

Creep
4/6

Creep (2014)

Creep is a 2014 American horror thriller film. It was directed by Patrick Brice. Its story is about a videographer who answers an online ad. It is filled with layers of supernatural twists.

Hell House LLC
5/6

Hell House LLC (2015)

Hell House LLC is a 2015 American mysterious horror thriller film. It was directed by Stephen Cognetti. Its story is about a strange malfunction that causes the death of 15 people and staff on the night of Halloween in a haunted house.

Late Night With the Devil
6/6

Late Night With the Devil (2023)

Late Night With the Devil is a 2023 Australian supernatural horror film. It was directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes. Its story is about a live TV that broadcast in 1977 goes wrong.

