Don't Watch Alone! These Found Footage Films Feel Too Real

The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project is a B-horror, found-footage horror American film. It was directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. Its story revolves around three film students who vanish after travelling into a forest. It is known for its raw style and eerie wood cinematography.
Lake Mungo (2008)
Lake Mungo is a 2008 Australian mysterious horror film. It was written and directed by Joel Anderson. Its story is about a girl who is found drowned in a lake, and later she feels some strange things. It is a slow, documentary-style film.
Noroi: The Curse (2005)
Noroi: The Curse is a 2005 Japanese mystery horror film. It was directed by Kōji Shiraishi. Its story is about a paranormal journalist, Kobayashi goes missing. It is filled with layers of supernatural lore.
Creep (2014)
Creep is a 2014 American horror thriller film. It was directed by Patrick Brice. Its story is about a videographer who answers an online ad. It is filled with layers of supernatural twists.
Hell House LLC (2015)
Hell House LLC is a 2015 American mysterious horror thriller film. It was directed by Stephen Cognetti. Its story is about a strange malfunction that causes the death of 15 people and staff on the night of Halloween in a haunted house.
Late Night With the Devil (2023)
Late Night With the Devil is a 2023 Australian supernatural horror film. It was directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes. Its story is about a live TV that broadcast in 1977 goes wrong.