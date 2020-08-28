'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to have OTT release in September

Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is all set for an OTT release in September. The film has been directed by Alankrita Srivastava who directed the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' before.

The film will release on Netflix in September. The exact date of the release has not been announced.



Set in a developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' chronicles the quiet transgression of two women who are cousins, and who find freedom through complicated love- hate equations.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, and Aamir Bashir.



Amid the ongoing Covid pandemic and closure of cinema halls, the makers have opted for a digital release.



Bhumi has welcomed the decision and said that she is okay with any platform being the vehicle of her creative expression.



"As an artiste, I only look to entertain the audience every time I am on the screen and I am okay with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. In this day and age, producers will do what is needed, and we must all support each other`s decisions," Bhumi said in a statement.