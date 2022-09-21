'Doctor G' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana addresses gender stereotypes as a gynaecologist in new film

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another issue-based film. The actor will be seen playing a gynaecologist in 'Doctor G'. The trailer of the film was dropped on Tuesday and shows Khurrana playing a gynae in a small town.



The trailer begins with Ayushmann being beaten up by a man for touching his wife during a check-up. He then goes on requesting and pleading with his female classmates to switch their departments. Then his colleague (Rakul Preet Singh) comes and gives him a reality check when she says he`ll never succeed in ortho given he doesn`t have a spine. Dejected, he goes back to the class that`s led by Dr Nandini (Shefali Shah) who advises him to lose the `male touch`. He struggles to understand the problems of his patient and overcome his fear.

Ayushmann took to social media to share the trailer of 'Doctor G'.

'Doctor G' has been helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap who called it a "coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus". "The film is s a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India," Anubhuti further said in a statement.



Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap 'Doctor G' is set to release in theatres on 14th October.