Disney's 'Strange World' bombs, could face a loss of of $100 million

It’s not going so well for Disney this week as its latest mega budget film ‘Strange World’ fails to work its magic at the box office. The film bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving. According to several reports, the studio looks to face a loss of $100 million.

The five-day holiday period didn’t work for the film as it opened below expectations and then never picked up over the weekend.

Reports suggest that the inaugural tickets for ‘Strange World’ are now registered as one of Disney’s worst opening weekends in modern times. Unless things pick up for the film (which are highly unlikely), the studio will lose at least $100 million in its theatrical run. The film ‘Strange World’ cost $180 million to produce and in addition tens of millions were spent in global marketing and distribution fees. The film needs to gross roughly $360 million to break even, according to sources close to the film.