Disney's first Indian princess musical to be helmed by Gurinder Chadha
Story highlights
The Disney franchise is collaborating with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges for an original musical feature.
The Disney franchise is collaborating with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges for an original musical feature.
Disney is finally coming up with an Indian Princess. The Disney franchise is collaborating with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges for an original musical feature. The film will reportedly be about a 'dynamic princess' from the pages of Indian history.
Chaddha, best known for 'Bend It Like Beckham' and "Bride and Prejudice' is a two-time BAFTA nominee.
Not much is known of Chadha and Disney new project although a Deadline report states that it would be headed by the President of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey.
Producer Lindy Goldstein, who made ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ is also set to join the production team through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.
Indian origin, British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has her own production house by the name of Bend It Films which has grossed in excess of $300 million USD at the box office. In 2015, both Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges debuted the stage musical version of 'Bend It Like Beckham' in London’s West End which earned rave reviews.