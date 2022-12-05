Disney's first Indian princess musical to be helmed by Gurinder Chadha

Disney is finally coming up with an Indian Princess. The Disney franchise is collaborating with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges for an original musical feature. The film will reportedly be about a 'dynamic princess' from the pages of Indian history.



Chaddha, best known for 'Bend It Like Beckham' and "Bride and Prejudice' is a two-time BAFTA nominee.



Not much is known of Chadha and Disney new project although a Deadline report states that it would be headed by the President of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey.