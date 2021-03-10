Disney plus removes classics like 'Dumbo' and 'Peter Pan' for kids under 7 due to racist stereotypes

A week after six of Dr Seuss books was were pulled out for racist content, Disney+ has removed access to some of its classic movies for children under seven years of age as these films contain racist stereotypes.



Those over seven can have access to the movies which include hits like 'Dumbo', 'Peter Pan', Swiss Family Robinson' and 'The Aristocats'.



The films though now contain disclaimers that read as, "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."



The films will not be listed on young children's watch list any more but parents can still show the films from their own profiles if they want to.

Under the service’s Stories Matter section, Disney explained its decision of removing the content.



'Dumbo,' made in 1941, features a group of crows who "pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans."



1953 cult classic 'Peter Pan' includes exaggerated racial stereotypes of Native people, including a song called 'What Made the Red Man Red.'

'Swiss Family Robinson' from the 1960s reinforced "otherness" by portraying the barbaric pirates who attack the family as a "stereotypical foreign menace," with many of the pirates depicted in 'brown' and 'yellow' face.

The move comes months after the classic hit 'Gone With The Wind' was removed from HBO Max library and then later added back with a disclaimer. The film came under fire during the 'Black Lives Matter protests in the US, for its depiction of slavery.