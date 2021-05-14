Disney misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

Walt Disney Co missed analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as streaming subscriber additions slowed from movie theatres gradually reopening and operations at its theme parks remaining restricted.



Shares of the company fell 4% to $172 in extended trading.

The rapid growth in subscribers during the pandemic seems to be slowing as vaccine rollouts accelerate theatre reopenings and live sports events, giving people more avenues of entertainment.



Overall revenue fell 13% to $15.61 billion in the second quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts estimate of $15.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



Net income from continuing operations rose to $912 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter from $468 million, or 26 cents per share, from a year earlier.