Disney India announces 2021-2022 movie slate, kickstarting with 'Eternals'

On Tuesday, Disney India announced its 2021-22 slate of movies which includes the highly anticipated 'Eternals' scheduled to hit theatres in Diwali in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starting with 'Eternals', 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Blade', 'The Marvels'.



The slate also includes the sequel to 'Avatar', and animation and movies including 'Encanto', 'Lightyear', and 'Turning Red'.

"In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali," said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star and Disney India.



The first release from the lineup will be 'The Last Duel' which will hit screens on October 22 and premiered at Venice Flm Festival.



Following that, 'Ron`s Gone Wrong' will release on October 29. 'Eternals' will light up the screens on Diwali on November 5 and the animated film `Encanto` will release on November 26. 'West Side Story' and 'The King`s Man' will release on December 10 and 24 respectively.



In 2022, the first movie to release is 'Death on the Nile' on February 11. Following it is 'Turning Red' in March.

Marvel Studios` `Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness` is slated to hit the screens on March 25. `Thor: Love and Thunder` is slated for May 6 release. Disney Pixar`s `Lightyear` is set for June 17.



`Black Panther: Wakanda Forever`, `Blade` and `The Marvels` will be released on July 8, October 7 and November 11, 2022, respectively.



The sequel to 'Avatar' is scheduled for December 16, 2022.