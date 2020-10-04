Disney 'Hocus Pocus' takes US Box Office by storm after 27 years of its original release

The 1993 witch drama 'Hocus Pocus' is leading the U.S. box office nearly after three decades after originally premiering in theatres.



As theatres reopens in the US, many productions house re-released their old drama, amid this Disney took their Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches.



The movie this weekend collected the big numbers this weekend, where it collected $650,000 on Friday, the movie is expected to generate $1 million over the weekend. 'Hocus Pocus' is currently playing in 2,570 U.S. cinemas. The movie is estimated to take No.2 spot after 'Tenet'



Disney movie was a pretty much a disaster when it was released at the box office in 1993. The film follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. The sequel of the movie is currently in development for Disney+, though there is no official announcement made by the Disney yet.



Other movies playing in US screens are, 'New Mutants', Russell Crowe's, 'Unhinged', 'Infidel', Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.



The movie is currently streaming on Disney+.