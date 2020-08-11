Disney drops 'Fox' from 20th Century Fox Television as part of rebranding exercise

Disney is now rebranding its TV studios to remove the Fox name from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 TV Studios in an effort to give it a new identity.

This comes nearly after a year and a half when Disney acquired the properties. Now, they will be called 20th Television and Touchstone Television respectively.

Also, ABC Studios and its subsidiary ABC Signature Studios will now be clubbed and called ABC Signature.

The new change will have rebranding effective immediately -- new logos, motion end cards that viewers will see onscreen. This work is expected to get done by year end.

Talking about the move in a statement, Disney TV Studios president Craig Hunegs said, "Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of the Walt Disney Co. Dana [Walden] and I could not be more pleased with the first year of our three studios together as part of Disney Television Studios and we believe that with our powerhouse talent roster and exceptional studio teams, the best is yet to come.”