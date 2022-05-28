Disney+ adds voilence warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series in wake of Texas school shooting

Disney+ most awaited movie Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is here and the studio has added a content warning in the series owing to the disturbing scene in the show.



The series that has a sequence showing violence against children in the Jedi school had striking similarities to the shocking Texas school mass shooting accident.



So, making it clear to all the audience, the makers have added a warning on the first episode of the Ewan McGregor show.



As per THR, the note reads, “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,”

The message reads under the details section, “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”



As per Variety, that message was shortened, later on, Friday, and now reads: ''There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting. ''



The additions come after a Netflix added a content warning to 'Stranger Things' season 4 first part in the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting.



The message reads, via Variety, “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”



Earlier this week, The 18-year-old student Salvador Ramos shot dead 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The horrific incident sends shockwaves around the world.