Disney adamant to release 'Black Widow' in theaters

Disney is in a clear mind to release Marvel's much-awaited film 'Black Widow' in theaters. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has insisted that Scarlett Johansson-front superhero movie is still on course to make its debut in theatres worldwide.



According to Deadline, during an investor call on Thursday, Chapek said the company has no plans to send the Marvel Studios project to its streamer Disney Plus.



"We are still intending for it to be a theatrical release. We are going to be watching very carefully to see whether that strategy needs to be revisited," he said.



"Black Widow", featuring Johansson in her last appearance as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, was originally scheduled for release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



As of now, the film is slated to release on May 7.



During the pandemic, Disney made some bold moves to compensate for the closure of movie theatres. It took the decision of sending its big-budget live-action movie 'Mulan' to Disney Plus. The studio also sent the animated feature "Soul" to the streamer, while another movie "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be debuting simultaneously in theatres and on Disney Plus.



"Some films we will take theatrically. Some films we will take to Disney Premiere Access. And in some cases, we will take it directly to service (Disney Plus). It's really about flexibility. We're going to steer our decision making over time given (the needs) of our subscriber base," Chapek said.