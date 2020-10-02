Discovery Channel in soup over documentary on Abraham Lincoln

Discovery Channel has found itself in a soup after its latest planned broadcast of documentary ‘Undiscovered: The Los Lincoln’ on the coming Sunday. The Channel has been sued by two researchers who allege that they violated a nondisclosure agreement and misappropriated their research to prepare the documentary.

Apparently, the documentary will feature a photograph on glass that may be the last known image of Abraham Lincoln -- that the two researchers claim belongs to them.

According to their claims, the Discovery Channel is alleged of breaching contract, violation of trade secrets, and unfair competition in their court pleading.

The suit claims that the Channel sought to profit from the photo, known as an ambrotype, and the plaintiffs’ research and authentication and work.

Meanwhile, Discovery claims it did not know there were competing claims of ownership when it signed a deal with a production company co-owned by Mark Wahlberg. It also argues that a temporary restraining order to stop the broadcast is not supported by law.