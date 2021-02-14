Director James Gunn assures fans he's not dead after a name mix-up

James Gunn is still alive!



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director come out and gave everyone proof that he still exists in this world after some people mistook him for a different James Gunn who died.



On Friday, Deadline posted an article about Science fiction author James E. Gunn, who died on December 23 at the age of 97, even though other agencies posted the news months ago. It turns out, many people read the headline too fast and assumed that it is Gunn, who had actually died.



After a number of Gunn friends and family reached the director, James took to his Twitter account and assured everybody that he is still alive and well.



By reposting the same article that created confusion, he wrote, ''For the record, I’ve gotten dozens of messages from close friends & relatives who read this headline quickly & freaked out. I am alive. Different James Gunn - may he Rest in Peace. (But, @DEADLINE, you might have considered wording this differently).

Gun, also reacted to the people who started tweeting after Gunn tweet, “It bet it’s really weird to get a text that reads, ‘Hey man, are you dead?'”

“No one is writing asking me if I’m dead. But I am getting sent the text with ‘my heart stopped beating for a few seconds’ from dozens of folks, including my three best friends,” responded.



James is currently preparing to direct the third film in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series and his next venture 'The Suicide Squad' is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.