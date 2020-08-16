Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsaan and Aslam Khan tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan, 89, have both tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

On Saturday night, Eshan and Aslam Khan started complaining of breathlessness. Later, they tested positive for Covid-19 after rapid antigen test and were admitted at the Covid-19 ward of the hospital. Veteran actor and his wife Saira Banu stay at a different house and they are safe.



As per sources in the hospital, their oxygen level has fallen below 80% and considering both of them are elderly, they have been kept under artificial breathing support system. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart problem.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

In the month of March, Kumar shared an update on his health and revealed that he was under self-imposed quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The 97-year-old actor tweeted: "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."



