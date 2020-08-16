Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsaan and Aslam Khan tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital

File image of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Dilip Kumar ruled the big screen for more than six decades and has given many blockbusters.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan, 89, have both tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
On Saturday night, Eshan and Aslam Khan started complaining of breathlessness. Later, they tested positive for Covid-19 after rapid antigen test and were admitted at the Covid-19 ward of the hospital. Veteran actor and his wife Saira Banu stay at a different house and they are safe.
As per sources in the hospital, their oxygen level has fallen below 80% and considering both of them are elderly, they have been kept under artificial breathing support system. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart problem.
I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020
In the month of March, Kumar shared an update on his health and revealed that he was under self-imposed quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The 97-year-old actor tweeted: "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."
