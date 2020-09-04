Dilip Kumar has not been informed about the death of his brothers, says Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar has not been informed about the terrible news of their brothers' deaths. The veteran actor's younger brothers Ehsaan and Aslam Khan passed away due to COVID-19.



Both of them were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19. Mourning the two deaths in the film, Saira Banu told a news agency that Dilip Sahab has not been informed about his brothers. ''To tell you the truth, Dilip Saab has not been told that Aslam Bhai and Ehsaan Bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him''.

The veteran actress also revealed that he was not even informed about Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis, ''We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh."



Aslam Khan passed away on August 21, just a few days after he was hospitalized, while brother Ehsaan Khan breathed his last on September 2.



Talking further, she added, "We thought Ehsaan Bhai would pull through. He battled it out for more than 2 weeks. His vital parameters were stable including his oxygen level after he was admitted to Lilavati. But suddenly yesterday around noon, there was a certain decline in his health about which I was informed by Dr Jalil Parkar, and then his condition deteriorated further towards the night."

While talking about Kumar's health, she said, "Well, he is confined, quarantine as such is the priority. But he has had a few changes in blood pressure due to dehydration recently and he's taking treatment."



In March, the 97-year-old actor, shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and his wife, actor Saira Banu, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the pandemic.