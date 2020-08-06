Did you know that the Netflix iconic introductory sound was almost a goat bleat

We all are familiar with the Netflix 'Ta dum' sound, which we have heard hundreds of times. But what if we tell you that the Netflix people almost included the sound of a goat bleating as their first choice.



Todd Yellin, the streamer's VP of product, revealed the strange story in the latest episode of 'Twenty Thousand Hertz' podcast from where the goat sound comes from and how it was not selected later, he shared, that he always wanted viewers to get the feeling of ''Wow, I'm going to get a treat, I'm about to get an amazing story, that’s relevant to me, that’s most importantly cinematic in my home''.



Yellin said in the age of click-and-play, the sound needed to be short. But he wanted something that would build up tension and release it.

After many unsuccessful attempts, Yellin tapped Oscar-winning sound editor Lon Bender, as like Yellin he also tried a bunch of sounds, from the sound of music boxes to the doors opening, using strange instruments, and one of the finalists was a version of the 'ta-dum' that resolved with a goat bleating.



''If we were going to do that call-and-response, that creating tension and then resolving it quickly, I liked the sound of the goat,” Yellin said. “It’s funny, I thought it was quirky. It was our version of (MGM’s) Leo the Lion. For a while, we were stuck on it.''

The goat sound was eventually scrapped, but the “ta-dum” remained.

Anyway, there were about 20 to 30 sounds in the box and then at the last, we had final three that include, the goat, a bubbly sound “from the depths of the ocean,” and Netflix sound that we hear today. As Yellin went with the third choice because of his 10-year-old daughter liked it, and that's how we are safe from listening to a goat screaming before every episode.