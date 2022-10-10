Did you know Suriya did not wanted to play the role of Rolex in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' ?

National award-winning actor Suriya has received a lot of acclaims and audience appreciation for his antagonist role in Kamal Haasan's super hit film 'Vikram'. The 'Soorarai Pottru' star played the cameo role of Rolex in the film. But, did you know that the actor said 'no' when the role was offered to him and was not very much keen on playing the cameo?



Suriya, who won the Best Actor award at Filmfare Awards 2022, shared the big secret during his acceptance speech. As he took the stage, the excited audience started shouting his character name Rolex. Reacting to this, the host of the evening also asked about his possible return as Rolex.



Replying to which, he said, ''I think time will answer, if it comes, I will do it”.



Calling Kamal Haasan his inspiration, Suriya further revealed that Haasan was the only one for whom he said yes to the villainous role.



“Whatever I’m today, no matter what I’m doing in life, Kamal sir would’ve always been my inspiration. When he called and said there’s an opportunity, I didn’t want to let go of it. I want to share this with everyone. Whenever you’re scared, that’s when you want to jump. It was a last minute decision. I was going to call and tell Lokesh, I won’t do it. But I did it for one man,” Suriya said, as per HT.



There have been many reports swirling around about Suriya reprising the role of Rolex in the future franchise of the film.



Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.



Haasan's comeback film has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and has crossed over ₹400 crores at the box office.