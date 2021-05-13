Did you know Emily Blunt was the first choice to play Marvel’s 'Black Widow'

Emily Blunt, who will be next seen on 'A Quiet Place 2' was Marvel Studios' first choice to play Black Widow. But unfortunately, she turned down the role and it ultimately moved to Scarlett Johansson.



The actress recently revealed the real reason she turned down the role of Black Widow. Earlier, in 2009, multiple outlets reported that the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress turned down the part of the future 'Avenger' in 'Iron Man 2' because of scheduling conflicts.



Now, in an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show', Blunt revisited her decision to walk away from the role by calling it “a bit of heartbreaker."



“I was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels. It was a bit of a heartbreak for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do… It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t,” Emily said in the interview.



She continued, “It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”



Scarlett made her debut as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU via Jon Favreau’s 'Iron Man 2' and very soon she is returning in the project in Black Widow standalone movie.