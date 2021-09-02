Did Kanye West hint at cheating on Kim Kardashian in new track 'Hurricane'?

Did Kanye West just hint at cheating on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's new album 'Donda' was released last week to a roaring response but fans with keen ears seem to think that his new song 'Hurricane' has him hinting that he had cheated on Kim after welcoming their first 2 children together.



"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.



A source close to Kanye told People that lyrics are his way of admitting to everything he did wrong. Through the track, he is reportedly taking accountability and apologising.



The rapper has not reacted to the news so far.



The track also has Kanye mentioning his Californian mansion that he shared with Kim and which featured in an issue of Architectural Digest in 2020.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," he raps. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."



Kim also finds a mention in another track in the album titled, 'Lord I Need You' where the rapper mentions how Kim came for the second listening party of his album along with the couple's four kids.



"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," he raps.



Kanye and Kim started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. In February this year, Kim filed for divorce from the artist. The previous year was a tumultuous one for the two which included Kanye's unsuccessful run for the post of US president.