Did Ananya Panday confirm Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's relationship?

There have been rumours about Vijay Deverankonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship. The two are considered the hottest stars of South Indian cinema and have shared screenspace in two films together. While rumours suggest the two have been dating for a while now, the actors have not confirmed the news so far.



On Thursday's episode of 'Koffee With Karan', actress Ananya Panday seemed to have confirmed the two's relationship status.



During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Ananya to confirm the relationship status of a few actors. When Vijay Deverakonda's name was mentioned, Ananya became cryptic and said, "he is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line," referring to Rashmika. Vijay who was seated next to her did not look too surprised and said, "You really think so?"



Earlier in the episode when Vijay was asked about Rashmika, the actor said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I`m very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."



While Vijay did not confirm his relationship status, he did call Rashmika 'special' during rapid fire round in the episode.



When Karan asks Vijay about his current relationship, the actor said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me."



"There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don`t want to break their heart", he added.



Vijay Deverakonda and his 'Liger' co-star Ananya Panday graced the Koffee couch on Karan Johar's popular show 'Koffee With Karan 7'.Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in 'Liger', which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.

The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

