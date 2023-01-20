Dia Mirza shares her post-motherhood, green goals for the new year

"Because of COVID-19 and the debilitating after-effects of climate change, the SDGs have suffered many setbacks globally. We need to double up efforts to change that and especially work towards providing inclusive and accessible education to the girl child. In 2023, I am also hoping to put the spotlight on numerous environment champions across India and its heartlands. People like Dr Anil Prakash Joshi from Dehradun with his innovative concept of GEP (Gross Environmental Product) which assesses monetary value of the quality and quantity of resources from the forest, air, water and soil and is one of the components of green GDP," she adds.



As an eco-investor, Dia has already committed resources and energy to green brands like Beco, Shumee, Greendigo, and Allter and will also be on the lookout for more individuals and companies that are creating sustainable solutions and need a little help. She says, "We need to start looking at a more sustainable lifestyle as the norm and not the exception anymore. And to do that, more such green brands need to come into the mainstream. As an investor, my goal is to work towards that ideal."



As a producer and an actor, Dia says, her work will continue to address questions about gender, social and economic inequities, the right to education, to a healthy environment and a lot more. She concludes, "There is a thread of intentionality in everything I do so now I want to tell stories that can be powerful agents of change at some level and can generate ripples of positivity and inspire a sense of purpose in those who watch them."