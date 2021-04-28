Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' will stream on Netflix from this date

Dhanush starrer ‘Jagama Thandhiram’ will stream on Netflix from June 18.

The streamer announced the premiere date on Tuesday evening with a new poster of the movie featuring a smiling Dhanush. Netflix wrote, “Suruli oda aatatha paaka naanga ready! Neenga ready ah? #JagameThandhiram coming on 18th June (sic).”

According to the makers, Dhanush plays a ‘nomadic gangster’ by the name of Suruli in the film. Suruli will face a dilemma when he has to choose between good and evil.

‘Jagame Thandhiram’ also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and James Cosmo, who is making his debut in the Indian film industry with the movie.

‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.