Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth to reconcile 9 months after announcing separation: Reports

Indian actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth left fans in shock in January this year when they announced they were separating after 18 years of marriage. Now, the latest reports state that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold and looking for reconciliation.



Aishwarya is superstar Rajinikanth's elder daughter. Earlier there were reports that both Dhanush and Aishwarya's families were trying to make them reconcile. The couple has two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.



As reports of their reconciliation emerged on Wednesday, fans excitedly reacted to the news on social media, expressing hope that the reports were true.



"I hope it’s really true about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa not taking divorce. I wish it would have been the same for ChaySam too. But at least got one good news." Another one wrote, “Are Dhanush and Aishwaryaa reuniting again?"



In January, weeks after the release of his Hindi film 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush released a joint statement with Aishwarya annoucing their separations.



“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” the statement read.



There has been no official announcement from the couple about the new development.