Dev Patel's 'The Green Knight' to miss UK release date due to spike in COVID cases

The pandemic is back to playing spoilsport in our lives as Dev Patel starrer ‘The Green Knight’ will no longer hit theatres as previously planned. A24’s long-awaited Arthurian horror film has become shy of its theatrical release because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

It was scheduled to hit theatres on August 6 but the film from writer-director David Lowery has been pulled by theatres as cinemas were advised by Entertainment Film Distributors, which is handling the U.K. release, to withdraw all trailers and posters until further notice. However, the film’s release in the US stands at July 30.

‘The Green Knight’ also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson.



Also, ‘The Duke’, Roger Michell’s British comedy-drama starring Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead that Warner Bros. is distributing in the UK has been pulled too from its September 3 release date to March/April 2022.