Delicious treat! Easter candy Peeps is getting an animation film

A movie based on Easter candy Peeps is underway and it sounds delicious.



An animated movie based on Peeps is being developed by producers Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street.



According to Deadline, the production company has acquired the film/TV rights to the marshmallow candies. The animated feature is billed as being in the spirit of "Trolls-meets-Smurfs".



The film will follow a ragtag group of Peeps characters who set out on a cross-country journey in order to attend Peepsfest, an annual brand celebration in Pennsylvania.



David Goldblum is writing the movie and will also produce alongside Wonder Street.



Peeps candy is produced by Just Born Inc, a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company. Keith Domalewski, director of marketing & consumer engagement at Just Born, said Peeps candy has been an integral part of America's pop culture for almost seven decades and the film is a way to make their bond with the consumers even stronger.



"We hope the new Peeps film spreads sweetness to families across the country and provides inspiration for fans to express their personality in new ways," he said.