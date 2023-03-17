Def Leppard's drummer Rick Allen attacked in Florida by a 19-year-old: reports

Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked on Monday by a 19-year-old outside a hotel in Florida. Allen was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside the Four Seasons near the valet when a man identified as Max Hartley, ran at the musician and allegedly known him over. Hartley reportedly hid behind a pole nearby before he sprang on Allen. The fall caused Allen to hit his head on the ground, causing injury, the police reported.



A woman came out to help after Allen was attacked. Hartley then attacked the unnamed woman and knocked her to the ground before repeatedly striking her. She was able to run back into the hotel but was followed by Hartley, who allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her outside, the police report states.



Hartley fled from the area soon after but was found by Conrad hotel staff nearby near the parking area and then arrested.



Allen gave a statement to the police and revealed he would like the perpetrator to be prosecuted.



Hartley was charged with one count of abusing an elderly or disabled person without great harm.



Allen had lost his arm in 1984 in a near-fatal car crash. He had to re-teach himself how to play the drums. "A lot of my peers, a lot of fans, my family… a lot of encouragement, they all tried to help lift me up and finally I got it," Allen had told Page Six November. "I got to a point where I realized I can do this… It wasn’t until after the fact that I discovered the power of the human spirit and that’s what really propelled me to where I am now."



Allen continues to be the drummer for Def Leppard. The band performed over the weekend with Mötley Crüe in Hollywood, Florida. Police later released 911 calls that led to Hartley's arrest.