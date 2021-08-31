Deepika Padukone signs her second international project, to star in cross-cultural romantic comedy

It's been over 4 years since Deepika Padukone made her debut in the Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. Now, the Bollywood star has signed her second international film which is set to be a cross-cultural romantic comedy.



The film will be developed by STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation.



Not just act but Padukone will also produce the upcoming film through her banner Ka Productions.



The announcement of the project was made by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, in a statement.



The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and producer Marty Bowen, known for films such as the 'Twilight' franchise, 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'Love, Simon', to develop the project.



The project will be a "sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy" revolving around Padukone's character.



Fogelson called Padukone "one of the biggest global stars to come from India" and said the actor, who made her Hollywood debut with 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017, has only grown as an international superstar.

"While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill.



"We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made 'Crazy Rich Asians' feel so authentic and fresh," Fogelson said.



Padukone said the aim of her production house is to back meaningful stories with global appeal and the upcoming project aligned with that thought.



"Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal," the 35-year-old actor said.



"I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, that share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world," she added.



Last year's acclaimed drama 'Chhapaak' marked the first film of Ka Productions, which has also backed films like the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83' and the forthcoming Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie 'The Intern' which will star Padukone along with Amitabh Bachchan. '83' has Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actress plays his wife Romi Dev in the film.



Padukone will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film for Dharma Productions and Siddharth Anand's actioner 'Pathan', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.