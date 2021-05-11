Dax Shepard posts nude photo of wife Kristen Bell on Mother's day

Several celebrities took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's day and shared images of their significant others. Dax Shepard too took to Instagram to share an image of wife, actress Kristen Bell.

Shepard chose a nude photo of Bell in which the actress seems to be doing a summersault or striking a yoga pose. She is dressed in only thigh high socks. A red box covers her buttocks.



"Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid...and I’m here for it," Shepard began in the caption. "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion."

He concluded, "We are so grateful and so in love with you."

Fans seemed to love the post, as they expressed in the comments.

"This post is truly the best! I was just talking about naked yoga the other day," wrote a follower. "I know I don’t know you guys personally (I wish I did) but this is beautiful, empowering and a straight up cute post!"

"Lol love the fashion piece," said another. "The socks really bring the whole outfit together."



Bell too had a hilarious photo to commemorate the day.



In a picture posted to Instagram, a fresh-faced and makeup free Bell posed next to a life-size puppet of a wrinkled woman with blonde hair. "Happy mothers day to each and every kind of anyone who holds and uses that magnificent mama energy," she wrote. "The world turns because of you all."