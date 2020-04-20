David Bowie bassist, Matthew Seligman, dies of coronavirus

Another sad news alert thanks to coronavirus as David Bowie bass guitarist died of coronavirus complications.

Matthew Seligman was 64-years-old when he died after spending two weeks on a ventilator at St George’s hospital in Tooting, south London.

It is understood that Matthew could have contracted on a visit to his brother Simon, who was himself in and out of hospital over the preceding six months and had recently died from causes unrelated to coronavirus.

Matthew Seligman played in post-punk psychedelic band the Soft Boys, fronted by Robyn Hitchcock, after graduating from Cambridge University, and enjoyed short stints in the Thompson Twins and in Thomas Dolby’s band.

He became a successful session musician who played with Bowie on the Absolute Beginners single and at the Live Aid concert in 1985 – as well as with solo artists such as Sinéad O’Connor and Morrissey.