David Arquette says he owes an apology to his daughter for his divorce with wife Courteney Cox

David Arquette believes that he owes his daughter an apology for his divorce with wife Courteney Cox.



The actor recently spoke to The Guardian, and the when he was asked, “To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?” the 'Scream' actor replied, ''My daughter, Coco, because divorce is so difficult.''

For those who don't know, David married to 'Friends' star Courteney Cox in 1999 after meeting on the set of 'Scream' in 1996. The couple welcomed daughter Coco in 2004, and when she was just 6 years old, in 2010, the couple parted their ways and announced their separation.



Earlier, Cox opened about their divorce and told, "Obviously, kids always want their parents to be together. But as divorces go, this is the best one we could provide." 'Scream 5' behind-the-scenes Courteney Cox pics surface as she reprises her role



The famous couple, who are still friends and are on a good note, and will also reprise their roles as married couple Dewey and Gale in the fifth instalment of the horror franchise, which will hit the theatres in January 2022.