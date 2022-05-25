Dave Chappelle's attacker was reportedly 'triggered' by the comedian's jokes

Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl attacker has opened in an interview and stated that he was triggered by the comedian's jokes.



The American stand up comedian was attacked on stage earlier this month at The Hollywood Bowl. The attacker Isaiah Lee was part of the audience and was arrested soon after he went up on stage and assaulted Chappel.



"I identify as bisexual ... and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect," Lee told a news outlet.



He went on to claim that he was there to have fun but Chappelle made jokes which included controversial comments about the LGBTQ community, in addition to making jokes about homelessness.



Lee stated he himself has experienced homelessness. "It's a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it's not a joke," he said and later also added that he does not regret his actions.



Lee faces four misdemeanours, but Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has declined to file felony charges.

Since the incident, though Chappelle has largely joked about the matter during his performances, it has drawn widespread condemnation, even among some of the comedian's critics.