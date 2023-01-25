Dave Chappelle takes a stand on his anti-trans remark backlash

Dave Chappelle is opening up about the backlash he faced for his anti-trans remarks. The stand-up comedian addressed this issue on a podcast.

Dave’s show in Minneapolis was cancelled amid claims of his anti-trans remarks. The venue reportedly told him that they were trying to create a “safe space” for everyone. In the podcast, Dave said that they “wanted me to say something inflammatory” as protesters allegedly threw eggs at the fans waiting to see his show at the new venue at Varsity Theater.

“In a weird way, they had the intention of inciting violence against themselves for publicity,” he said.



He added, “The trans [people] and their surrogates always say that my jokes are somehow gonna be the root cause of some impending violence that they feel is inevitable for my jokes. But I gotta tell you, as abrasive as they were, the way they were protesting, throwing eggs at people, throwing barricades, cussing and screaming, [none of my fans] beat ‘em up.”

“I was upset. I wasn’t mad that they canceled the show,” he said. “I was mad at the statement they released… You’re sorry? For booking me? What’s there to be sorry about is the position I was taking… I’m not even mad that they take issue with my work. Good, fine. Who cares? What I take issue with is the idea that because they don’t like it, I’m not allowed to say it,” he said.