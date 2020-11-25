Dave Chappelle gets his comedy sketch removed from Netflix; read why

Comedian Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch ‘Chappelle’s Show’ has been taken off Netflix after he requested the streamer.

Dave made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram video called “Unforgiven” which featured footage from a recent stand-up gig. During the performance, Chappelle claimed he “never got paid” after leaving the ViacomCBS-owned show.

In the video, Chappelle said, “They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

“Chappelle’s Show” is still available on several ViacomCBS brands, including its original home Comedy Central and CBS All Access, as well as HBO Max, where it was recently licensed. The series ran for three seasons between 2003 and 2006.

Watch Chappelle’s full Instagram video below: