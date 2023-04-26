Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with girlfriend Erin Darke 

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together. A representative of the actor confirmed the news of the baby to US media outlets but did not reveal the sex of the baby or the exact date of birth. The update has left the actors` fans extremely happy."How time flies! Harry Potter star is now a father," a social media user commented."So so so happy for them," another user wrote.

News broke in March that the Miracle Workers co-stars were starting a family. Darke (38) debuted her baby bump in a black zip-up hoodie that same month during a New York City walk with her partner.



Daniel and Darke have been together since their meeting on the Kill Your Darlings set in 2012.



Daniel was 12 when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher`s Stone in 2001. He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by JK Rowling.



More recently, he played the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he was nominated for a Bafta.