Dahaad teaser out! Sonakshi Sinha plays tough cop in Reema Kagti's new web series

The first teaser of the new web series Dahaad was unveiled on Wednesday. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, the teaser gives a glimpse of the gritty thriller which has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and helmed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Dahaad also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in key roles.



Dahaad marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinhain who plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case. The teaser dives deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, as one woman – Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, rises against the crime and brings justice.

Dahaad is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Watch the teaser of Dahaad here:



