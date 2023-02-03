Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Viswanath dies at 92
K Viswanath was a popular name in Telugu cinema. He had also carved a name for himself in Tamil and Hindi films.
Award-winning filmmaker K Viswanath is no more. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee died at the age of 92 at a private hospital.
Kasinadhuni Viswanath had not been keeping well for sometime now. He was suffering from age-related issues and passed away at a hospital while getting treatment for it. The filmmaker was popularly known as Kalatapasvi and was born in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Viswanath had started his journey as a sound artiste. He went on to direct some award-winning films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog and Jaag Utha Insaan.
The filmmaker was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016. It is the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was also given a Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, 20 Nandi Awards (given by the Andhra Pradesh government) and 10 Filmfare trophies including the Lifetime Achievement award.