Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K Viswanath dies at 92

Award-winning filmmaker K Viswanath is no more. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee died at the age of 92 at a private hospital.

Kasinadhuni Viswanath had not been keeping well for sometime now. He was suffering from age-related issues and passed away at a hospital while getting treatment for it. The filmmaker was popularly known as Kalatapasvi and was born in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

K Viswanath was a popular name in Telugu cinema. He had also carved a name for himself in Tamil and Hindi films.

Viswanath had started his journey as a sound artiste. He went on to direct some award-winning films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog and Jaag Utha Insaan.