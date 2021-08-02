DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza festival following homophobic comments

Rapper DaBaby is facing a huge backlash amid his homophobic comments. Following it, the rapper has now pulled out from Lollapalooza, Chicago's music festival.



His performance was cancelled just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.



A statement tweeted from Lollapalooza’s official Twitter account reads: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity inclusivity, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Young Thug will take over his night slot. Before this, the rapper was also dropped from a benefit concert for the Working Families Party.



The rapper made controversial remarks during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told the crowd. “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking di** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



Many A-listers including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Indya Moore, and Elton John have called his homophobic statements out on social media.