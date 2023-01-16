Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check how to watch the show honoring the best in cinema on TV, online

Critics Choice Awards ceremonies were held on Sunday evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The annual awards celebrated the best in television and cinema, with ABC's "Abbott Elementary" topping the television nominees with six and A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the film categories with 14. Best Comedy went to Rian Johnson's murder thriller Glass Onion: Knives Out, and Best Foreign Language Series went to the Korean series Pachinko. India must be proud of SS Rajamouli's RRR because it won two accolades. Both the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards went to RRR. RRR also bagged nominations for The Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Visual Effects nominations. The movie had already won a Golden Globe for Best Song for the song Naatu Naatu.

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards, which were shown on Sunday night, honoured the best in television and film. Without The CW cable, you can still watch the event live on DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV, which started broadcasting at 7 pm ET on the CW. This year's event was hosted by Chelsea Handler instead of Taye Diggs, who presided over it for the previous four years in a row. Additionally at the ceremony, Jeff Bridges was given a lifetime achievement award, and Janelle Monáe was given the SeeHer Award.

The Critics Choice Awards, decided upon by the Critics Choice Association, aim to honour the finest in film and television each year and can provide certain award campaigns with a much-needed boost in the run-up to the Oscars. The Critics Choice Awards winners occasionally coincide pretty well with final Oscar winners, but the CCA and the Academy, which casts the Oscar voting, do not share membership, so they are not a perfect indicator of what the Academy would recognise in March.

How to watch 2023 Critics' Choice Awards online, without cable?