Cricketer Shubman Gill turns desi Spidey! To dub in Hindi and Punjabi for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

Cricketer Shubman Gill is set to don a new hat, that of desi Spider-Man. The batsman will voice the character of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man, in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse. Gill has reportedly dubbed for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film where Spider-Man is being rechristened as Pavitr Prabhakar.



Several prominent Indian actors have previously dubbed for the Hindi versions of popular Hollywood films but Shubman's voice-over would be a first for a cricketer in India. The young sports star enjoys a huge fan following in India and with his new stint, he is bound to attract more fans. Gill is also the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film.



The news was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted, "CRICKETER SHUBMAN GILL IS VOICE OF ‘SPIDER-MAN’ IN INDIA… #Indian cricketer #ShubmanGill has lent his voice for #SpiderMan [will be called Pavitr Prabhakar in #India]… Yes, the young cricketer has dubbed for the #Hindi and #Punjabi versions of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse.



#ShubmanGill becomes the first sports personality to lend his voice for one of the biggest #Hollywood franchises.(sic)"

Who is Pavitr Prabhakar?



Pavitr Prabhakar is a poor Indian boy who moves to Mumbai with his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim after receiving a half scholarship. He is teased and beaten by other boys at school until he encounters an ancient yogi who grants him the power of a spider to fight evil. Pavitr learns the importance of responsibility when he initially hesitates to help a woman being attacked but later returns when he hears his uncle's cry after being stabbed while attempting to help the woman.



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in India in 10 languages including, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. The film hit theatres on June 2.